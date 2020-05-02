Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to COVID-19

Lokpal member Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi died in the national capital due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 62-year-old former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court had tested positive for the virus infection last month and was admitted to the AIIMS.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He was appointed a judicial member of the Lokpal on March 23 last year.

He had served as Additional Advocate General in Bihar before he was appointed Additional Judge in the Patna High Court in October 2006. He was appointed Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court in July 2018.