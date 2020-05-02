Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to COVID-19

Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to COVID-19

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 22:13 ist
 Lokpal member Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi. Credit: lokpal.gov.in

 Lokpal member Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi died in the national capital due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 62-year-old former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court had tested positive for the virus infection last month and was admitted to the AIIMS.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He was appointed a judicial member of the Lokpal on March 23 last year.

He had served as Additional Advocate General in Bihar before he was appointed Additional Judge in the Patna High Court in October 2006. He was appointed Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court in July 2018.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Lokpal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Chhattisgarh
AIIMS

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

 