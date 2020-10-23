Lokpal received 55 complaints in last six months, sees significant dip

The anti-corruption ombudsman has received 55 complaints in the past six months, including three against MPs, of which 28 cases were closed after preliminary examination.







According to official data between April and September this year, 22 were against Group A and B category central government officials while 26 were against chairpersons, members and employees of boards, corporations and autonomous bodies wholly or partially financed by the Centre. Four were in other categories.







A preliminary inquiry has been ordered into 13 complaints and it included a probe by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in 12 cases and one by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).







If one compares the rate of complaints received by the anti-corruption watchdog in 2019-20, Lokpal received fewer complaints in the first half of 2020-21.







Officials attributed this dip to people getting more acquainted with the role of Lokpal, as earlier pension-related and grievance petitions were received.







During 2019-20, 1,427 complaints were received by the Lokpal out of which 613 were related to state government officials and public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, judicial institutions and autonomous bodies at the state level.







Central government officials faced 245 complaints while another 200 complaints were filed against officials at PSU's, statutory bodies, judicial institutions and autonomous bodies at the central level. A total of 135 complaints were also filed against private persons and organisations. The Lokpal also received 220 "requests/comments/ suggestions".







On October 18, DH reported that at least 80% of the 1,427 complaints, including four against Union Ministers and MPs and six against state ministers and MLAs, received by the Lokpal during 2019-20 did not fall under its jurisdiction.

Of the 1,347 complaints disposed by the Lokpal in the last fiscal, official data showed, only 195 fell under the ombudsman while the rest 1,152 or 85.52% were beyond its remit. If one takes the total number of complaints received, this would come to 80.72%.







While the Lokpal found that 1,152 complaints beyond its remit, 78 complainants were asked to file their complaint on the prescribed form while 45 were sent for a status report. Thirty-five matters were found to be under the consideration of other authorities while directions were issued to authorities in 32 complaints.