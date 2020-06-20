Look into issues of fishermen, Bombay HC tells govt

The Bombay High Court has asked the government to look into the fisherfolk, which had suffered severe damages during the Nisarga cyclone that lashed the coastal Konkan earlier this month.

A division bench of Justice Dipankar Datta, the Chief Justice and Justice K K Tated asked the Disaster Management Authority and Maharashtra government to look into the representations made by the fishermen community.

Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kriti Samiti President Damodar Tandel has filed the plea in the Bombay High Court.

The bench has asked the authorities to assess the loss and damage suffered by the fishermen within three weeks. The plea was filed through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar, while advocates

Proyabhushan Kakade and Bhupesh Samant appeared on behalf of the state government.

The plea, while seeking that a report be filed on the survey undertaken, said that representations have already been made on behalf of the fishing community to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 13, which needs to be addressed. Tandel had made representations to Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.