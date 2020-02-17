Lord Shiva's berth in Kashi Mahakal Express is only temporary, confirms IRCTC

The staff of new Kashi Mahakal Express train have temporarily put photos of Shri Mahakaal on an upper berth to do 'pooja' and seek blessings for success of new project, the IRCTC confirmed via a statement, according to ANI. It is meant only for the inaugural run as a one time affair, it said.

"There is going to be no such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose in the commercial run of the train which is starting from 20th February 2020," the IRCTC said in a statement, according to ANI.

The Kashi Mahakal Express had a seat reserved for Lord Shiva for the first time ever on a train. The Express links three Jyotirlingas in two states and was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday from Varanasi.

The train, which has a fully 3-AC service, will run thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore, with light devotional music, two dedicated private guards in every coach and serving only vegetarian meals.