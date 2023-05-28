LS Speaker Om Birla calls for discipline, decorum in new Parliament building

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urged fellow lawmakers to establish new standards of parliamentary discipline, decorum, and dignity in the new parliament building and become idols for democratic institutions across the world.

"The newly built Parliament House is an amazing amalgam of our rich culture, ancient heritage and our modern aspirations," Birla said addressing the inauguration of the new parliament building.

The Speaker said unity in diversity was the strength of the country which found expression in Parliament.

"It is in the Parliament, where members speak in one voice in national interest despite regional and ideological differences. This is the strength of our democracy. Parliament is the custodian of this proud democratic heritage," he said.

Birla said the existing Parliament building was witness to many historic events, including India's independence and framing of the Constitution.

"It is our responsibility to take care of our precious heritage," the Lok Sabha Speaker said, adding that this was precisely why several parliamentarians had felt the need for a new Parliament House and urged the Prime Minister to build it.

"Parliamentarians will be able to utilise the new engineering and technology in the new Parliament building to improve their skills," Birla said.