M A Ganapathy is new DG of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security

Senior IPS officer M A Ganapathy has been appointed as the Director of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Ganapathy, a 1986 batch officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, was the special director general of the Central Industrial Security Force, in-charge of the airport sector.

The Cabinet Committee on Appointments, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted its approval to the proposal to appoint Ganapathy to the post, which he will hold till his retirement on February 29, 2024.

Ganapathy succeeds Rakesh Asthana, who was appointed as the Director General of the Border Security Force in August. Asthana also holds the charge of the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier, Ganapathy also served as Joint Secretary, in-charge of internal security, in the Union Home Ministry.