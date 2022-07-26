'Made in India' RT-PCR monkeypox detection kit launched by Genes2Me

One of India’s leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturers, Genes2Me Pvt Ltd, has come out with a Real-Time PCR-based kit for quick detection of the monkeypox virus with a fast turnaround result time of less than 50 minutes.

This kit is available in both the standard version for any commonly available Real-Time PCR instruments as well as in a Point-of-Care format on the Genes2Me Rapi-Q HT Rapid RT-PCR device.

The Point-of-Care solution can be used for screening at multiple sites including hospitals, airports, diagnostic labs, health camps.

After more than 16,000 cases were reported from 75 countries and territories, the WHO declared the global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Scientists from Genes2Me have been able to develop 'POX-Q Multiplexed RT-PCR kit' for the detection of the monkeypox virus along with differentiation from Varicella Zoster Virus (Chicken Pox) in a single tube multiplex reaction format, according to a press statement.

A first-of-its-kind 'Made in India' product, this kit is available as Research-Use only (RUO) and based on the gold standard Taqman chemistry-based RT-PCR method.

The WHO-recommended specimen type for laboratory confirmation of monkeypox is skin lesion material, including swabs of the lesion surface and/or exudate, roofs from more than one lesion, or lesion crusts. Hence, for detection of monkeypox, both dry swabs and swabs placed in viral transport medium (VTM) kits can be used.

“This unprecedented time underscores the importance of diagnostic assays in health security preparedness and readiness. We wanted to be prepared ahead of time for this virus. Understanding the value of time, we have launched this RT-PCR for monkeypox which will give the result in less than 50 minutes with the highest accuracy. Genes2Me always strives to bring in revolutionary and path-breaking solutions for critical health conditions which can help in the screening of masses during any health emergency," said Neeraj Gupta, CEO and founder of Genes2Me.