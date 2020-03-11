Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: Congress to move 92 MLAs out for the state

Marking a big shift, sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday quit the Congress and appeared set to cross over to the BJP looking forward to a “fresh start” after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to the brink of collapse. If the faction (22 MLAs) supporting Scindia defects, the government may collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after 22 MLAs resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.