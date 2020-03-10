Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Amit Shah, meets PM Modi at his house

Congress leader and Kamal Nath's rival Jyotiraditya Scindia is learnt to be at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Narendra Modi at his official residence. Home Minister Amit Shah is also said to be present, according to multiple media reports. If the faction (17 MLAs) supporting Scindia defects, the government may collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.