Maharashtra: 25 die of heat stroke in two months

At least two dozen people have lost their lives in heatwave-related incidents during March-April in Maharashtra as India faces one of the most intense summers in 2022 in nearly a century’s time.

According to data collated by the state's Public Health Department, around 25 deaths were reported because of heatwaves, the majority in the Vidarbha region.

The three vast regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra are facing intense heat with temperatures between 41 to 46 degree Celsius, as reported on Monday.

According to the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme, in the last two months, 401 cases of heatstroke were reported across the state which includes 25 suspected deaths and 10 confirmed deaths.

The maximum deaths were reported in Nagpur circle (11) and Aurangabad circle (5).

“Generally we face heat waves from March 1 - June 31 and accordingly preparations are done, doctors and public are sensitised,” said Dr Pradip Awate, the State Surveillance Officer.

The Chandrapur district is sizzling hot with 46 degrees Celsius being reported during the day. In fact, over the last few days, Chandrapur in the central Indian region has been reporting the highest temperatures in the country.

According to the IMD forecast, partly cloudy weather is expected at the Konkan-Goa coast and the humidity levels may be high on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Similarly, during the next couple of days, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.