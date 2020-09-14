Maharashtra: Bookseller sleeps on pothole to highlight road condition

A bookseller in Aurangabad in Maharashtra slept on a pothole to highlight the pathetic condition of roads in Marathwada's biggest city and a video of his act soon went viral on social media.

Mirza Abdul Qayyum, who also teaches children Urdu and Marathi, told PTI on Monday that the condition of roads had gone from bad to worse with the onset of monsoon, and the administration was not doing enough to give people relief.

"I am a bookseller and Urdu teacher by profession. But I am also interested in social work so wanted to highlight the bad condition of roads in Aurangabad city. I have seen people trip and fall in this pothole routinely," he said.

The site of his agitation on Sunday was a pothole just in front of his bookshop in the city's Kaisar Colony area.

"While the administration checks shops to see if they are taking precautions in view of the coronavirus outbreak, it is doing little in such matters," he claimed.