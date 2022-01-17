Maharashtra Congress in a soup over Patole's 'hit Modi' remark

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole landed in a big controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could "hit Modi and abuse him”, but the grand old party denied the comments and attempted to salvage their image.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee stated that Patole was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a local goon.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis tweeted the viral clip and lashed out at the Congress. “What’s happening in the Congress party…At one point of time, it led the freedom struggle but for power, this?…Congress claims to be democratic party…but it is spreading terror….,” he said.

After Hon PM @narendramodi ji’s security breach near Pakistan border in Punjab, Congress CM even refused to speak over the phone!

And now Maharashtra Congress President says "He can beat Modi, hit, abuse Modi…"

However, Patole issued a video statement denying that he was referring to the prime minister. “Let me clarify again that I was not talking about the Prime Minister, but about a local goon named Modi," Patole said.

MPCC spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said: “People of Maharashtra Congress president Nana patole ji’s constituency were complaining about a local goon who is known as Modi…whatever Patole ji said was about him and not about prime minister Narendra Modi ji.”

