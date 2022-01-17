Maharashtra Cong in soup for Patole's 'hit Modi' remark

Maharashtra Congress in a soup over Patole's 'hit Modi' remark

Patole later issued a video statement denying that he was referring to the prime minister

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 17 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 22:29 ist
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole landed in a big controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could "hit Modi and abuse him”, but the grand old party denied the comments and attempted to salvage their image.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee stated that Patole was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a local goon.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis tweeted the viral clip and lashed out at the Congress. “What’s happening in the Congress party…At one point of time, it led the freedom struggle but for power, this?…Congress claims to be democratic party…but it is spreading terror….,” he said. 

 

However, Patole issued a video statement denying that he was referring to the prime minister. “Let me clarify again that I was not talking about the Prime Minister, but about a local goon named Modi," Patole said.

MPCC spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said: “People of Maharashtra Congress president Nana patole ji’s constituency were complaining about a local goon who is known as Modi…whatever Patole ji said was about him and not about prime minister  Narendra Modi ji.”

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Indian Politics
Congress
Narendra Modi
Nana Patole

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid

Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid

Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey

Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

 