Maharashtra doctors' conclave to discuss 3rd Covid wave

Maharashtra doctors' conclave to discuss third Covid wave

Even people can attend the meeting on the online mode and ask questions at the ‘Majha Doctor’ initiative

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 01 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 16:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

With the total active cases still averaging over 50,000 and the threat of Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave looming large, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would preside over a state-wide doctors’ conclave on Sunday.

“Various issues related to the pandemic, precautions and the third wave would be discussed in the meeting, officials said.

Even people can attend the meeting on the online mode and ask questions at the ‘Majha Doctor’ initiative.

State public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope and medical education minister Amit Deshmukh too would be present in the meeting besides chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, Covid-19 Task Force chairman Dr Sanjay Oak, its members Dr Rahul Pandit, Dr Shashank Joshi and Dr Ajit Desai, and Covid-19 Task Force for Pediatrics chairman Dr Suhas Prabhu.

From the United States, Dr Mehul Mehta would join the online conclave and participate in deliberations.

The state now has 51,834 active patients of whom 16,818 are admitted to hospital while the rest 26,423 are asymptomatic or mild-symptomatic.

Around 8,593 patients are serious and are in ICU, on oxygen support or ventilators.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Maharashtra
India
Covid-19
doctors

Related videos

What's Brewing

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 