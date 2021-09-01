Maharashtra doctors' conclave to discuss third Covid wave

With the total active cases still averaging over 50,000 and the threat of Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave looming large, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would preside over a state-wide doctors’ conclave on Sunday.

“Various issues related to the pandemic, precautions and the third wave would be discussed in the meeting, officials said.

Even people can attend the meeting on the online mode and ask questions at the ‘Majha Doctor’ initiative.

State public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope and medical education minister Amit Deshmukh too would be present in the meeting besides chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, Covid-19 Task Force chairman Dr Sanjay Oak, its members Dr Rahul Pandit, Dr Shashank Joshi and Dr Ajit Desai, and Covid-19 Task Force for Pediatrics chairman Dr Suhas Prabhu.

From the United States, Dr Mehul Mehta would join the online conclave and participate in deliberations.

The state now has 51,834 active patients of whom 16,818 are admitted to hospital while the rest 26,423 are asymptomatic or mild-symptomatic.

Around 8,593 patients are serious and are in ICU, on oxygen support or ventilators.