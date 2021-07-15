Maharashtra govt orders ACB probe against Param Bir Singh

Troubles mounted for controversial IPS officer Param Bir Singh on Thursday with the Maharashtra government ordering a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the allegations of corruption levelled against him by a junior officer.

Singh, who had served as Police Commissioner in Mumbai and Thane, is currently the Commandant General of Home Guards.

The ACB has sought permission from the Maharashtra government for an open inquiry into the allegations levelled by Police Inspector Anup Dange, who had alleged that he was approached by a person claiming to be a relative of Singh and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore for his reinstatement.

Dange was earlier attached to the Gamdevi police station and later at the Mumbai Police South Region control room.

Dange, who had sent in a detailed complaint to the Maharashtra government, stated that he had taken action against a bar owner in 2019, however, he was suspended by Singh, then heading the Mumbai Police.

Dange had also alleged that Singh had tried to shield some people with underworld links when he was the Director General of ACB.

With the government clearing a probe, the ACB will now summon him and record his statement - and submit a report on the open inquiry to the government.

Singh had put the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to a major embarrassment after he alleged that the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

In the wake of the allegations, Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, had to resign.

Vaze was later arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the planting of gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the Mumbai home of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

Deshmukh is facing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.