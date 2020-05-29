Maharashtra lady police officer transferred after argument with Abu Azmi

Lady police officer Shalini Sharma has been transferred after a verbal duel with influential Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi.

Sharma, who was the Senior Police Inspector of Nagpada police station, has been shifted to the Chembur police station.

An experienced no-nonsense officer, she is trained in hostage negotiations crisis management from Scotland Yard. She has also worked in the Extradition Cell of the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police.

A couple of days ago, a video of her arguing with Azmi had gone viral on social media platforms. This happened when a large crowd of migrants assembled in Nagpada.

Azmi had staged a protest demanding transfer of Sharma alleging mismanagement by police in sending migrant labourers back to their hometowns.

However, senior officials said Sharma had requested for a transfer, which was accepted.

Jai Prakash Bhosale has taken over the duty of Sharma at the Nagpada police station.

It may be recalled that she was in the news during the Mumbai Bagh protest on the lines of Shaheen Bagh assembly. She was involved in tiffs the protestors several times.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Azmi, whose party as two MLAs, is part of the ruling coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, that has Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as primary members.

The BJP has raised the issue of her transfer and lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Mumbai BJP Vice President Kirit Somaiya said that the SP MLA was not wearing a mask and provoking the migrants and abusing a lady police officer.

He demanded the arrest of Azmi for violation of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act.

"The government notification says Police Inspector Shalini Sharma transferred from Nagpada to Chembur "in public interest!? For Thackeray Sarkar meaning of public interest is protecting the ruling front leader who abused the lady officer by saying "Tere Bapko Aana Padega" and demoralising police force," Somaiya said.