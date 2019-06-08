Maharashtra SSC Exam Result declared: How to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination on Saturday.

The MSBSHSE announced the results, which will be available online at 1 PM.

Candidates of SSC or Class 10th examination can log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in, to check their scores when the exam results are declared.

Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the SSC results 2019.

Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019" and enter the details as mentioned.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Alternatively, you can visit examresults and go the Maharashtra section from the site to check your results.

You can download your results for safe keeping. Candidates will get hard copies of there results along with certificates from their respective schools.

Stats of Maharashtra Class X SSC Exam results:

Total Passing % - 77.10

Girls - 82.82%

Boys - 72.18%

Topper District:

Konkan - 88.38%