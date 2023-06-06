Make railway system tamper-proof: Railway Minister

Make railway system tamper-proof : Railway Minister to officials

In the meeting the minister instructed officials to draw out plans to make the railway network completely tamper-proof

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 22:46 ist
Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI File Photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday asked railway officials to prepare a plan to make the railway network completely tamper proof from external elements.

The Minister, who returned to the national capital from Balasore in Odisha after reviewing the rescue and restoration work following the triple train accident, held  back to back meetings with top Railway Board officials and general managers (GMs) and divisional railway managers of zonal railways the whole day.

Also Read: Odisha train crash: 40 Coromandel Express passengers may have died of electrocution

In the meeting the minister instructed officials to draw out plans to make the railway network completely tamper proof from external elements, sources said.

The minister's instruction came in the backdrop of an initial probe that revealed that  "signalling interference” has caused the biggest railway accident. .  

On Monday, the Railway Board had issued instructions to all zonal offices to conduct a safety audit of the signalling and telecommunication system of the railways.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Indian Railways
Train accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

Uttarakhand: Threatening posters appear on Muslim shops

Uttarakhand: Threatening posters appear on Muslim shops

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

 