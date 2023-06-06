Make railway system tamper-proof : Railway Minister to officials

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday asked railway officials to prepare a plan to make the railway network completely tamper proof from external elements.

The Minister, who returned to the national capital from Balasore in Odisha after reviewing the rescue and restoration work following the triple train accident, held back to back meetings with top Railway Board officials and general managers (GMs) and divisional railway managers of zonal railways the whole day.

In the meeting the minister instructed officials to draw out plans to make the railway network completely tamper proof from external elements, sources said.

The minister's instruction came in the backdrop of an initial probe that revealed that "signalling interference” has caused the biggest railway accident. .

On Monday, the Railway Board had issued instructions to all zonal offices to conduct a safety audit of the signalling and telecommunication system of the railways.