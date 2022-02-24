Malayali in Ukraine narrates situation; Kerala urges Centre to ensure safety of students

"Even as international media has been reporting about the possibilities of a war for quite sometime, we never expected that such a situation will emerge. Hence we stayed back. But now we are literally stranded here and obviously tensed as massive bombing was taking place," says Seemesh Sasidharan, a Malayali doctor settled with family in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv over the last three decades.

Sasidharan, who stays close to the airport, told DH over phone that they woke up hearing the sounds of bombing during the early hours of the day. So far, military bases were learnt to be targets and civilians were reportedly safe. However, the authorities have advised all to remain inside their houses.

Obviously, all are quite tensed over the worsening situation, he said.

Sasidharan, who is also a founding member of the Ukraine Malayalee Association, said that the Indians in Ukraine, mostly medical students from Kerala and Punjab, were eagerly awaiting an evacuation drive by the Indian government. "We are not even able to move out of the buildings in the present situation. Hence all are just awaiting instructions from embassy officials," said Sasidharan, who is a native of Kollam district in south Kerala.

Sasidharan, who also runs an educational consultancy, said that the students were advised to remain in hostels. Those staying in flats were also shifted to hostels.

Meanwhile, many students stranded in Ukraine told Kerala-based television channels that most of them were struggling for money as ATMs were out of cash. Many students managed to return to India during the recent days, while many had booked tickets for today and the coming days, they said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging immediate steps to ensure safety of students stranded in Ukraine and to make arrangement for their return.

Among the Indian students in Ukraine there are 2,320 students from Kerala. Many students stayed back to avoid break in studies, said Vijayan.

NORKA-Roots, a field agency of the Non-Resident Keralities Affairs department, is also trying to collect details of Malayalis in Ukraine. Relatives of Malayalis in Ukraine were asked to share information about those in Ukraine.

The information could be shared over toll free number 1800 425 3939 or email: ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in. Those in Ukraine could also get in touch by giving missed call to number 00918802012345, the NORKA-Roots informed.

