Mamata Banerjee declares journalists as Covid-19 warriors

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declared all journalists as Covid-19 warriors on Monday, as she addressed the press a day after being re-elected as Chief Minister of West Bengal a third time.
I declare all journalists as COVID warriors: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/pxNN7mlnKw
— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021
The TMC leader, even when addressing the media and party workers after trends showed a landslide victory, emphasised on fighting Covid-19 first and celebrating election victory only afterwards.
