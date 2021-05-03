Mamata Banerjee declares journalists as Covid-19 warriors

Mamata Banerjee declares journalists as Covid warriors

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 15:57 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declared all journalists as Covid-19 warriors on Monday, as she addressed the press a day after being re-elected as Chief Minister of West Bengal a third time.

The TMC leader, even when addressing the media and party workers after trends showed a landslide victory, emphasised on fighting Covid-19 first and celebrating election victory only afterwards.

More details to follow... 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
TMC
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Journalists

