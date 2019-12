Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suggesting a UN-monitored referendum on the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

"It is shocking that Mamata Banerjee is talking about a referendum. Who is the UN body to monitor the referendum? This is an insult to the 130 crore people of the country and their mandate," Javadekar told reporters.