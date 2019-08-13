Mamata rubbishes allegations of obstructing Durga Pujas

Durga Puja once again turned out to be the bone of contention between the TMC and the BJP as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refuted the saffron party’s allegation that the TMC government obstructs Durga Pujas.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the city, the chief minister said that there has been a rise in the number of Durga Pujas in Bengal during the TMC government’s reign.

However, she did not directly name the BJP. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is a Bengali mystic born in the modern-day Nadia district in 1486.

“Some people (BJP leaders) often accuse me of obstructing Durga Pujas. They should first know how lakhs of Durga Pujas are taking place in Bengal during our government’s tenure. This never happened when under you,” Mamata said.

Earlier, the BJP leaders have alleged that the TMC government was obstructing Durga Pujas in Bengal.

Mamata also said that she does not need to give proof of her Hindu identity to anyone.