Man arrested for blackmailing friend by pretending to be sextortionist

Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly extorting around Rs 4 lakh from his friend by pretending to be a woman who had already been threatening to make public his inappropriate video if she is not paid, officials said on Saturday.

They said the 34-year-old victim was set to get married and was tense about the sextortion calls, so he discussed the matter with his friend Shivam Kumar, who advised him to pay the woman and focus on his marriage. However, later, Kumar himself began to call the victim from another number and demanded money.

According to the police complaint, lodged by the victim, he had received a WhatsApp message from a person who identified herself as Ankita Sharma on December 20. She started vulgar chatting with him and made a video call on WhatsApp, where she asked him to take off his clothes as she was also naked.

The woman recorded the call and sent the video to the victim, threatening to release it on social media if he did not pay her, a senior police officer said.

The victim paid some money to the woman but the demand for more continued. Worried, he shared his situation with his friend Kumar, who assured him that he will directly deal with the woman. The victim paid around Rs 4 lakh to Kumar online and also gave him some cash to end the matter. Still, the demand continued.

The victim then reached out to the police.

During investigation, police found that the mobile number used for blackmailing was operating in the same locality where the victim lives, that is Bengali Colony in Sant Nagar of north Delhi's Burari.

Police went to the address and caught Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The DCP said Kumar hatched the plan after realising that the woman had stopped demanding money from the victim.

Police said Kumar spent the money received from the victim on liquor and travelling.