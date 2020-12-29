Mandatory FASTag from January 1: How to recharge and maintain the wallet

Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has announced that FASTag will be made mandatory for all vehicles at toll plazas effective from January 1.

FASTag is a card that is stamped on the windshield of vehicles from inside which contains a radio-frequency Identification (RFID) bar code. The code includes all the details of the vehicles and is valid for five years after the date of issuance.

Every time a vehicle clears a toll plaza, scanners will detect the FASTag and charge the user electronically, given the wallet or the bank account linked to the service contains a balance.

How to recharge FASTag wallet:

There are two ways to obtain a FASTag: through banks and mobile wallets such as PayTM.

The user needs to submit vehicle registration document and personal ID (mandatory KYC) to use a FASTag.

In case of banks, the toll plaza charge will be directly deducted from the account.

As for the mobile payment systems, such as PayTM, the user needs to recharge their wallet prior to the journey with the necessary amount. This can be done through UPI, credit or debit card, net banking, etc.

Several banks including State Bank of India and HDFC offer FASTag. Among e-wallets, PayTM and Airtel Payment are some of the prominent and convenient ways to use the service.

The Ministry claims that FASTag will fasten the queues at the toll plazas and also eliminate the need for human contact, considering the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also save fuel, the Ministry claims.