Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody till March 4

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 27 2023, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 17:34 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has remanded Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4, ANI reported. 

Sisodia was arrested by the investigative agency on February 26 after eight hours of questioning in the liquor excise policy case.  

More to follow...

