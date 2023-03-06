Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the excise policy case.
The federal probe agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case and being evasive on questions from investigators. A special CBI court on Saturday had extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.
On February 28, Sisodia resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics
Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga
Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants
Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United
Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden
How ChatGPT has performed across tests