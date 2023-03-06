Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20

Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 06 2023, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 14:14 ist
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the excise policy case.

The federal probe agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case and being evasive on questions from investigators. A special CBI court on Saturday had extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.

On February 28, Sisodia resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.

More to follow...

