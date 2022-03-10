Mankind Pharma donates Rs 5 lakh to Naveen’s family

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 5 lakh to the family of 21-year-old medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka who died in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The family has to repay a loan of Rs 25 lakh. With even Naveen’s brother yet to complete his education, the family is burdened with huge financial liability, the company said in a statement.

“Considering the unfortunate state of events, we are trying every possible way to stand in support of the affected family,” said Sanjay Koul, senior president, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma.