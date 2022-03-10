Mankind Pharma donates Rs 5 lakh to Naveen’s family

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 5 lakh to the family of 21-year-old medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka who died in the Russia-Ukraine war.
The family has to repay a loan of Rs 25 lakh. With even Naveen’s brother yet to complete his education, the family is burdened with huge financial liability, the company said in a statement.
“Considering the unfortunate state of events, we are trying every possible way to stand in support of the affected family,” said Sanjay Koul, senior president, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia