Mann Ki Baat highlights: Indian dog breeds are capable, their upkeep is easy and inexpensive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation in 68th monthly radio programme. Toys should be such that in their presence childhood blooms and smiles. Let us make toys which are favourable to the environment too, said PM Modi. In the recent past, Mudhol Hound dogs have been trained and inducted in the dog squad of the Army, CISF and NSG; Kombai dogs have been included by the CRPF, said PM Modi, urging Indians to learn about, adopt dogs of Indian breeds and promote India dog breeds.
Thanks for tuning into DH's live coverage of the 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat.
For more updates on Mann Ki Baat and to read more, click here
Safeguarding our health by observing, 'Do Gaj Ki Doori, Mask Zaroori' following Social Distancing norms, ensuring to wear masks will help us defeat corona. I urge you to follow these guidelines. I pray for your good health: PM Modi in his concludinf remarks.
Friends, especially my teacher friends, our country will celebrate the festival of the 75th year of independence in the year 2022, says PM Modi.
In a few days from now on September 5th, we will celebrate Teacher's Day. Whenever we think of the successes we have had during the course of our lifetime, we are almost always reminded of one teacher or the other: PM Modi
In the recent past, Mudhol Hound dogs have been trained and inducted in the dog squad of the Army, CISF and NSG; Kombai dogs have been included by the CRPF: PM Modi
In India, NDRF, the National Disaster Response Force has specially trained dozens of dogs. In the event of an earthquake, building collapse, these dogs are experts in searching out people trapped under debris: PM Modi
You might have seen very moving scene on TV a few days ago, in which Beed Police were giving their canine colleague Rocky a final farewell with all due respect. Rocky had helped the police in solving over 300 cases: PM Modi
Indian Army dogs Sophie and Vida were honoured by Chief of Army Staff for their service to the nation, says PM Modi
If you have had the opportunity to visit Statue of Unity of in Gujarat, and when it opens after Covid-19 ends, you will have the opportunity to visit this spot. You can witness nutrition-related education along with fun and frolic at nutrition park, says PM Modi.
And nutrition merely does not only imply what you eat but also how much you eat and how often you eat: PM Modi
For our children, our students to display their optimum potential,to show their mettle; Nutrition & proper nourishment as well play very big role. The month of September to be observed as Nutrition Month in entire nation, says PM Modi
And you should not forget that the big companies which exist in the world today, were also, once, start-ups, says PM Modi encouraging the youth of the country to make apps and start companies.
There are many business apps and also gaming apps such as Is Equal To, Books & Expense, Zoho Workplace and FTC Talent. Search about them on the Net and you will find a lot of information about these apps: PM Modi
There is also an app for micro blogging platform. Its name is KOO. In this we can place our opinion and interact in our mother tongue through text, video or audio: PM Modi
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge: Among these, there is an App Kutuki Kids Learning app. This is an interactive app for children in which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories: PM Modi
Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges the capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication & sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month an app innovation challenge was put before youth of country: PM Modi
Friends, be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too: PM Modi
Friends, similarly in this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous, says PM Modi
Toys should be such that in their presence childhood blooms and smiles. Let us make toys which are favourable to the environment too: PM Modi
Further like, there is Mr C V Raju in Vishakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. Once the Eti- Koppakaa toys of his village were very popular. The speciality of these toys - these were made of wood, and secondly, you would not find any angles or corners in these toys anywhere, says PM Modi.
Now, just spare a thought for a nation which has so much of heritage, tradition, variety, young population, will it feel good to have such little share in the toy market? Not at all, you too won’t feel good after hearing this: PM Modi
Friends, there has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys: PM Modi
Some parts of India developing also as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys. Like, Channapatna in Ramnagara, Karnataka, Kondaplli in Krishna, Andhra, Thanjavur in Tamilnadu, Dhubari in Assam, Varanasi in UP – there are many such places, we can count many names: PM Modi
Friends, whereas toys augment activity, they also give flight to our aspirations: PM Modi
My dear countrymen, during this Corona time, Country fighting on many fronts simultaneously. But at same time, the question that frequently comes to mind is, how my young little friends are spending their time while they remain homebound for so long: PM Modi
We were thinking of how Indian children could get more Indian toys. Toys not only enhance activities but instil dreams, aspirations, says PM Modi.
Even during these trying times of Corona, our farmers have proven their mettle: PM Modi
Friends, Onam is also being celebrated enthusiastically, says PM Modi. Onam is an international festival, says PM Modi.
At every event being organised in the country, the kind of patience and simplicity being witnessed this time is unprecedented, says PM Modi.
It is great to see the caution being taken in this season of festivals including Ganesh Chathurthi
Watch Mann ki Baat address live here
PM Narendra Modi lauds effort in growing lemongrass in Jharkhand's Bishunpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the joint effort by self-help groups in growing lemongrass in Bishunpur area of Jharkhand's Gumla district.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Panipat girl in radio address Mann ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Panipat girl Kritika Nandal, in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, for passing the class 12 Board examination with flying colours.
Read more
Pledge for 'freedom from the virus' this Independence Day, says PM Modi in 67th Mann Ki Baat address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 67th edition of his monthly radio talk show 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 26 at 11 am.
Read more