Mann Ki Baat highlights: Indian dog breeds are capable, their upkeep is easy and inexpensive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation in 68th monthly radio programme. Toys should be such that in their presence childhood blooms and smiles. Let us make toys which are favourable to the environment too, said PM Modi. In the recent past, Mudhol Hound dogs have been trained and inducted in the dog squad of the Army, CISF and NSG; Kombai dogs have been included by the CRPF, said PM Modi, urging Indians to learn about, adopt dogs of Indian breeds and promote India dog breeds.