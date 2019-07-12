Maoists gun down ruling TRS leader

Shattering peace in Dandakaranya, the outlawed Maoists have gunned down an elected representative belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, a Mandal (block) Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member, was shot down by the Maoists in Cherla forests. The Maoists left his body on the Errumpadu-Puttapadu road and left a letter written in Telugu behind.

“Srinivasa Rao colluded with the police and was converting Adivasis into informers in tribal villages. He was collecting information about our dalams (teams) and passing it on to the police. He is responsible for the arrest of many people’s activists”, said Maoist Party Cherla – Sabari area committee secretary Sarada in the letter.

CPI (Maoist) charged Rao with grabbing 70 acre of land belonging to Adivasis and implicating the victims in cases for questioning him.

“We have eliminated him as he became an obstacle to the Maoist Party that is working for the Adivasi people”, Sarada said. Rao was representing Peda Midisileru in Cherla mandal parishad. He was kidnapped from his house at Besta Kothuru village on Monday night.

Three persons with sticks first entered Rao's home and tried to take him out with them even as his wife Durga and son Praveen Kumar tried to intervene.

Armed Maoists then entered the home and dragged Rao and also took away his motorbike with them.

Eye witnesses say that at least 15 militia men and women present at the that time were armed with guns and daggers. Rao’s wife pleaded for her husband’s life through television saying that he is innocent and has been in the service of tribal people for long.