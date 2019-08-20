Maoists use AK-47 to gun down Bihar contractor

A group of 10 Maoists gunned down a contractor Madan Yadav in Lakhisarai district after he refused to pay a levy to the banned ultra-Left organisation. The armed marauders also killed Chhotu Kumar, the driver of the SUV in which Madan was travelling.

The local police, fearing another attack by Maoists, reached the incident site hours after the killing.

Eyewitnesses said that an armed group of Naxalites attacked Madan on Monday when he was having tea at a dhaba (tea stall) at Mananpur. The marauders reached there on motorcycles and were armed with AK-47 and Insas rifle.

On seeing them, Madan tried to escape but was caught hold by the Maoists who sprayed bullets into his head and stomach using the sophisticated weapons. Madan died on the spot. The driver Chhotu, who sustained three bullet injuries, too succumbed while being rushed to the hospital.

“The Maoists used AK-47 assault rifles in the incident. Five empty cartridges of 7.62 bore (used in sophisticated weapons) were recovered from the site. A massive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the culprits,” said Additional SP (ASP) of Lakhisarai, PK Upadhyay.

Sources said Madan was earlier a member of the banned outfit CPI (Maoists) but left the organisation years ago and was working as a contractor. “The Maoists however, suspected him to be a police informer. Besides, he had refused to pay levy to Maoists,” said the source.

It is believed that the marauders after killing Madan fled to adjoining district Jamui, one of the Naxal-infested zone in Bihar. Before escaping, the Maoists fired 15 to 20 rounds in the air to terrorise locals.