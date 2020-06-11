Marandi urges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to distribute smartphones to govt school students

Marandi urges Soren to give smartphones to students

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jun 11 2020, 16:45 ist
Hemant Soren (left). PTI

BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Thursday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to distribute smartphones among students of government schools so that it helps them in online learning during coronavirus crisis. In a letter to the chief minister, Marandi said that poor students should not lag behind in academics amid the coronavirus pandemic due to lack of digital technology.

In the changing times, providing resources for studies is the need of the hour, the BJPs Legislative Party leader said in his letter.

"Students of private schools are in tune with the times, and it should not be that students of government schools lag behind in studies due to lack of resources (gadgets)," Marandi said.

Noting that online studies cannot be an alternative to offline studies, Marandi said, reopening of schools is not likely till August.

