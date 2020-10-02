Maratha royals call for calm calm after NEET aspirant allegedly kills self

Rattled by the suspected suicide of a youth demanding reservation, Maratha royals and descendents of legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have urged the Maratha community to be patient and not to take such steps.

An 18-year-old youth and NEET aspirant, Vivek Rahade, allegedly died by suicide in Beed district of Marathwada region.

Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale and Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati have urged people to be patient and cautious

रहाडे परिवारासाठी ही कधीही न भरून निघणारी हानी आहे. समाजातील नवयुवकांना आमचे आवाहन असेल. राष्ट्राचे भविष्य असणाऱ्या नवयुवकांनी असे पाऊल उचलणे हे राष्ट्राच्या व समाजाच्या दृष्टीने खूप हानिकारक आहे असा धीर सोडून व टोकाचा निर्णय घेउन चालणार नाही आणि यातून काही निष्पन्न होणार नाही. — Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle (@Chh_Udayanraje) October 1, 2020

While Udayanraje is from the Satara royal family and a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Sambhaji is from the Kolhapur royal family and a President-nominated Rajya Sabha member.

“We are fighting a fierce battle for Maratha reservation. This fight will continue and I am sure you will win! While this fight is going on, the youth should not commit suicide. Suicide is not an option. Don't be discouraged, my brave warriors. Today, even if the situation seems to be against us, it seems to be going dark, tomorrow will definitely be dawn. Everything will be fine,” said Sambhaji Raje.

“Youths, who are the future of the country, should not resort to such extreme steps but be patient,’’ said Udayan Raje.

एक लक्षात ठेवा हा समाज, "लढून मरावं, मरून जगावं" हेच आम्हाला ठावं, असे पोवाडे गाणारा आहे. माझ्या शूर सरदारांनो खचून जाऊ नका. आज परिस्थिती जरी आपल्या विरोधात वाटत असली, अंधारात जात असलेली वाटत असली तरी, उद्या नक्की पहाट होईल. सर्व काही ठीक होईल. आपण लढाई जिंकूंच! — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) October 1, 2020

The two members of the royal families have been in the forefront for demanding reservation.

Earlier this week, NCP supremo and Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar had urged the two Maratha royals to take lead. “They must take initiative and put pressure on the Centre. They can do it as both got nominations to Rajya Sabha because of BJP,” Pawar had said during his visit to Western Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Parth Pawar, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and and grandnephew of Pawar had urged the Maratha leaders and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to resolve the crisis. “The future of an entire generation is at stake. I have no choice but to approach the Supreme Court and file an intervenor application in the Maratha reservation matter pending before it….I am ready to carry the burning torch of Maratha agitation in my heart and knock the doors of justice for Vivek and millions of other helpless ‘Viveks’. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra,” he tweeted.