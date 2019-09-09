Masood Azhar secretly released from Pak jail: Report

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned the government against Pakistan's move of releasing Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

IB has asked the government to deploy more soldiers on the Indo-Pak border near Rajasthan as they suspect Pakistan of planning a terrorist attack. Pakistan is said to have released Azhar to plan the same, according to Hindustan Times.

The report says that Pakistan is planning “big action” in Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors in the coming days in response to the government’s move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan is deploying additional troops near Rajasthan border as part of the plan.

The officials said that the Border Security Force and army field formations in Jammu and Rajasthan sectors have been alerted about the same.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Friday threatened India against revoking of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into Union Territories.

The threat by Imran Khan, who had last week made a statement on the risk of India-Pakistan war, came on a day Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said they were prepared to “go till any extent”.

Masood Azhar is declared a terrorist by India and was involved in the Pulwama attack.