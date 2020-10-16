Mathura court admits petition seeking removal of mosque from 'Krishna's birthplace'

In what was likely to be yet another long legal battle after the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid Title suits, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura town, about 400 kilometres from here, on Friday admitted a petition claiming ownership of the entire land on which the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was situated and seeking removal of the adjoining Shahi Idgah Mosque.

The district court, while admitting the petition, issued notices to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust and others and posted the matter for further hearing on November 18.

The lawyer for 'Shri Krishna Virajman', Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the district judge had accepted their contention in support of the petition and now the hearing of the matter would begin.

Earlier the court of the civil judge in Mathura had rejected the petition stating that it was not maintainable. The lawyers for 'Shri Krishna Virajman' had challenged the decision in the court of the district judge.

The petition has sought removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which was adjacent to the existing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, from the complex and has challenged the agreement signed between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee in 1968. It claimed ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of land on which they were situated.

The agreement allowed the Mosque to continue to exist and use the land on which it was situated.

The petitioners contented that the Sansthan did not have any authority to enter into agreement with the Mosque managing committee and hence the agreement should be cancelled.

Although the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which had spearheaded the Ram Temple movement, had made it clear that Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was not on its agenda, the All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP), an apex body of the seers in the country, had extended its support to the petition

The AIAP had also called for removal of the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. A court in Varanasi was currently hearing a petition in this regard.