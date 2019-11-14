MCC to procure auto-tippers and compactor trucks

In a move to ensure proper disposal and collection of waste, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to procure new auto-tippers and compactor trucks for clearing garbage in a scientific manner.

The civic body has got approval from the government to procure 65 additional auto-tippers and 10 compactor trucks for collection and transport of waste.

At present, the civic body owns 169 auto-tippers, a few trucks, tractors and also hired a few private carriers to lift waste from 65 wards in the city. Although the city is expanding and the garbage generation is on the rise, the civic body had not procured new vehicles since 2011. The city generates nearly, 450 tonnes of garbage every day and a major portion of it is recycled at the sewage plant in Vidyaranyapuram.

Due to the shortage of vehicles, it was a burden for the civic body to clear the waste dumped at various points in the city every day. The civic workers collect waste from the residents, hotels and other business establishments manually and dump it at a particular place from where it is transported to the waste segregation and disposal units through trucks and tractors.

With only a few old vehicles, it was difficult for the civic workers to transport waste in a scientific manner. As per norms, the waste must be covered with a tarpaulin while transportation. But, a majority of the vehicles in the city move uncovered.

A civic worker said, covering the waste consumes more time and it becomes difficult to clear all the waste within a day. Though auto-tippers are fitted with the hydraulic suspension to unload the waste at the dumping yard, the system is not functioning in many vehicles. The workers unload it manually, he said.

An officer said, "Most of the vehicles are old and not in a good condition to transport waste. The government has approved the purchase of 65 auto-tippers and 10 compactor trucks. The process has begun."

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that the civic body will take immediate measures to transport waste in a scientific manner.