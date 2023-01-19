MEA says BBC documentary on PM Modi is 'propaganda'

India's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said a recently broadcast BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which questions his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, was "propaganda."
"There is an agenda behind it," the spokesperson said.
Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the deadly communal riots took place.
