MEA says BBC documentary on PM Modi is 'propaganda'

'The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible,' they said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 19 2023, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 17:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

India's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said a recently broadcast BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which questions his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, was "propaganda."

"There is an agenda behind it," the spokesperson said.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the deadly communal riots took place. 

