Meghalaya govt project to support grassroot musicians for tourism

Guitars in many households and street singers entertaining bystanders and tourists alike are common in hill state Meghalaya. Even politicians including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma are often seen strumming guitars and enthralling audience with their rock numbers.

Music is part of life for many in Meghalaya and this seems to have provided the state government with an unexplored option to push tourism, a sector providing the second-highest employment after agriculture.

Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, launched by Chief Minister Sangma on Tuesday has set a target to promote music talents and support them to explore the art as one of the tourism aspect.

"Our purpose is to encourage and provide a platform to our musicians and link it up with tourism,” Sangma said after launching the project.

"One of the unique features of this project is to have street performance platforms, wherein artists will perform in different public spaces being created by the government. Similarly, music café platforms will also be supported, wherein artistes will get the opportunity to perform. The government will support gigs and music shows across the state too," said a statement issued by the Meghalaya government.

The music project was launched during an event in Shillong in which ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was conferred on legendary musician Lou Majaw.

"We strongly believe that the youth of our state will be engaged through this programme. The project will give them the opportunity to unleash their musical talents and at the same time get employment if we link it with tourism,” the Chief Minister said.

The state capital Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Dawki, and some other places witnesses a lot of tourist footfalls, particularly during the summer.