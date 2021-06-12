Mehul Choksi denied bail on grounds of flight risk by High Court in Dominica

Mehul Choksi denied bail by High Court in Dominica

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been denied bail by the High Court in Dominica.

The bail was denied on the grounds that he is  a flight risk, news agency ANI reported quoting local media, 

Choksi had approached the High Court after the magistrate rejected his bail petition.

He had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

More to follow...

