MHA monitoring situation, Delhi Police submits report

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 05 2019, 20:46pm ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 23:04pm ist
A woman cop shouts slogans as police personnel gather outside the Delhi Police headquarters to protest against the repeated incidents of alleged violence against them by lawyers including the Tis Hazari Court clashes, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in the national capital following Delhi Police personnel and their families staging protests against the attack on them by lawyers.

The city police submitted a report to the MHA on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which around two dozen security personnel and several lawyers were injured.

Officials said that it is "a factual report" in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it.

The report, however, does not mention the developments after the Tis Hazari incident, which included attacks by lawyers on Monday and the protest by police personnel on Tuesday.

A video had surfaced on Monday which showed a lawyer assaulting a policeman outside the Saket court.

A senior MHA official said that they were closely monitoring the situation in Delhi.

"A judicial inquiry has been ordered. Let us wait for the outcome of the inquiry," the official said referring to Delhi High Court-mandated probe.

The judicial inquiry will be completed within six weeks.

