Migrant workers attack: Bihar officials hold meeting with Chennai Collector

Bihar, TN officials meet over attacks on migrants

They are expected to meet senior State officials before winding up their visit

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 04 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A team of senior officials from Bihar held a detailed discussion with Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi on Saturday to obtain a first hand information on the alleged attack on migrant workers from Bihar.

The four-member team, comprising D Balamurugan, Secretary of Rural Development, P Kannan, IGP (CID), Shree Alok, Special Secretary, Labour Department and Santhosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, drove straight to the Chennai Collectorate immediately upon their arrival here for an assessment.

Also Read: People of TN will always protect migrant labourers: Stalin

They are expected to meet senior State officials before winding up their visit.

India News
Indian Politics
Tamil Nadu
Bihar
Migrants
Nitish Kumar
Stalin

