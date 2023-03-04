Migrant workers attack: Bihar officials hold meeting with Chennai Collector

A team of senior officials from Bihar held a detailed discussion with Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi on Saturday to obtain a first hand information on the alleged attack on migrant workers from Bihar.
The four-member team, comprising D Balamurugan, Secretary of Rural Development, P Kannan, IGP (CID), Shree Alok, Special Secretary, Labour Department and Santhosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, drove straight to the Chennai Collectorate immediately upon their arrival here for an assessment.
Also Read: People of TN will always protect migrant labourers: Stalin
They are expected to meet senior State officials before winding up their visit.
