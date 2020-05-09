Migrants accident: Maharashtra tragedy just a tip of an iceberg

The death of 16 labourers on railway tracks in Maharashtra is a grim reminder of the messy management of migrant crisis during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown in the nation. Millions are on the move facing a loss of livelihood, many on foot, bicycles and tricycles, death leapt from behind.

Pieces of bread strewn with their body parts on Aurangabad Jalna railway brought out the poignancy of the tragedy of life and livelihood even as the government plans a strategy of Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi.

While politicos continue to blame each other over the crisis, the deaths of migrant labourers continue across India. On Wednesday night in Lucknow, Krishna Sahu, Pramila and their two kids tried to cycle home from Lucknow to their Chhattisgarh. A speeding vehicle hit them on a bypass road in Lucknow, killing both the husband and wife on the post and leaving the children orphaned.

The foot-march of migrants continues even as the Railway Ministry in coordination with states is organising Shramik Special trains for them. The Centre on Friday said 222 Shramik Special trains have carried more than 2.5 lakh people.

Nearly 500 migrants came out in streets in Surat on Thursday, alleging that even as money for train tickets was taken from them five days ago no arrangements were made to send them back home. Nearly 150 labourers from Surat left from Surat for Jharkhand on bicycles.

Labourers inside a Bihar bound train fought with belts and fisticuffs inside a train over food near Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Migrant labourers agitated in many railway stations throughout the week, even as their home states refused to accept them.

When this humanitarian crisis is over, the real challenge before the cities dependent on migrant labour will be to convince them to come back, to keep their engine of growth running.