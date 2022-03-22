Military communication satellite for Indian Army approved

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved the long awaited GSAT-7B satellite, which is likely to be used by the Indian Army for communication.

“The Acceptance of Necessity accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council includes procurement of night sight (image intensifier), four-wheeled light vehicles, air defence fire control radar (light) and GSAT 7B Satellite,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The council is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Acquisition of these equipment and systems will enhance operational preparedness of armed forces by providing better visibility, enhanced mobility, improved communication and increased capability of detecting enemy aircraft.”

GSAT-7 (Rukmini) and GSAT-7A are India's only two dedicated military satellites made for the Navy and IAF respectively. While the Navy has its communication satellite up in the sky since August 2013, the IAF satellite was launched in December, 2018. The Indian Army currently uses 30 per cent of the GSAT-7A’s transponder capacity.

The heaviest satellite being launched by GSLV with an indigenously developed cryogenic stage, GSAT-7A provides services to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region.

All the proposals amounting to Rs 8,357 crore, approved by the DAC, would be having a focus on self-reliance.

Check out the latest videos from DH: