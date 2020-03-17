MoS for External Affairs tests negative for coronavirus

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for coronavirus

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2020, 19:56pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 19:59pm ist
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Muraleedharan had self-quarantined himself at his residence in New Delhi as a precaution because a medical institute he had visited recently had later reported a Covid-19 positive case.

“Last Saturday, I had visited Research Div. (Division) of a Medical Institute, whose Hospital later reported a COVID-19 +ve (COVID-19 positive) case. As a measure of abundant precaution, I am in home quarantine since then. (I) Have tested negative for COVID-19 (Covid-19),” the Minister of State for External Affairs, posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Muraleedharan, a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Kerala, had visited Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMT) in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14. A doctor working at the hospital associated with the institute had tested positive for the COVID-19. The doctor had recently returned to India after a visit to Spain.

Though the minister had not come in contact with the doctor during his visit to the institute, he had home-quarantined himself “as a measure of abundant precaution”.

He tweeted on Tuesday to declare that he had been tested negative.

“No to panic! Yes to precaution!” he added in his post on Twitter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
V Muraleedharan
Ministry of External Affairs
Coronavirus
BJP
Rajya Sabha
Kerala
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 