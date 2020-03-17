Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for coronavirus

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Muraleedharan had self-quarantined himself at his residence in New Delhi as a precaution because a medical institute he had visited recently had later reported a Covid-19 positive case.

“Last Saturday, I had visited Research Div. (Division) of a Medical Institute, whose Hospital later reported a COVID-19 +ve (COVID-19 positive) case. As a measure of abundant precaution, I am in home quarantine since then. (I) Have tested negative for COVID-19 (Covid-19),” the Minister of State for External Affairs, posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan, a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Kerala, had visited Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMT) in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14. A doctor working at the hospital associated with the institute had tested positive for the COVID-19. The doctor had recently returned to India after a visit to Spain.

Though the minister had not come in contact with the doctor during his visit to the institute, he had home-quarantined himself “as a measure of abundant precaution”.

He tweeted on Tuesday to declare that he had been tested negative.

“No to panic! Yes to precaution!” he added in his post on Twitter.