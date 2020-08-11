MoD-DAC approves deals worth Rs 8,722 crore, IAF to buy 106 basic trainer aircraft from HAL

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved military procurement worth Rs 8,722 crore including the purchase of 106 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, giving a push to the indigenous programme.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared a Rs 7,600 crore deal to purchase the homemade trainer aircraft, which was virtually written off till a few years ago.

The turn-around moment for the indigenous plane came five years after Indian Air Force was all set to order more Swiss origin Pilatus basic trainer aircraft – currently used by the IAF to train rookie pilots – due to a disappointing development history of HTT-40.

But as the BJP-led government rooted for domestic manufacturing in the defence sector, the IAF changed its course to support the indigenous trainer.

Last November Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in the indigenous trainer for an hour, giving a moral boost to the programme.

As per the plan, the HAL would initially supply 70 such aircraft, post-certification, while the remaining 36 would come after operationalisation of the HTT-40 fleet in the IAF, said a defence ministry official. The initial certification for HTT-40, sources said, was planned by the year-end.

The company claims that HTT-40 has completed all major test points and meets the Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements issued by Air Headquarters for the BTA programme. It has successfully completed stalls, engine relights, inverted flying, acrobatic flying, and systems testing.

The shortage of basic and intermediate trainer aircraft remains a major concern for the IAF training programme as HAL failed to deliver on both counts in a time-bound manner.

The DAC also approved upgrading the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle in which an effort would be made to arm the existing Heron UAVs.

The panel also gave its nod to speed up procurement of Kalashnikov (AK-203) assault rifle that would be manufactured at an ordnance factory at Korwa. India and Russia had signed an agreement on that last year.

To improve the firepower of the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount, which is fitted as the main gun on-board Navy and Indian Coast Guard warships.

The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast maneuvering targets like missiles and Fast Attack Crafts and increase the maximum engagement range.

The DAC also approved the procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for the Indian Army as a ‘Design and Development Case’. The ammunition being procured will have a 70% indigenous content.