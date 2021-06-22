Model Tenancy Act not retrospective: Govt

The implementation of the Model Tenancy Act, which was approved by the Union Cabinet, will be prospective and not retrospective, said Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

The proposed act clearly says it is applicable, ”after the Act is in force."

This means that Act is not “retrospective", said the Ministry.

Earlier in the day, BJP Mumbai President MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to seek clarification about the proposed law.

On the Paagdi system which is prevalent in is Mumbai and Maharashtra, the Minister also said the law doesn’t apply Paagdi system of Tenancy and Landlord Relationship, Lodhaji told the media after the meeting.

The delegation which comprised BJP MLAs also said that it got clarification on these issues as several people in Maharashtra spreading false news about the proposed law and creating panic among the public.

The Ministry had proposed the Model Tenancy Act to overhauling the legal framework with respect to rental housing across the country.

The proposal is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the huge housing shortage, said the Union Housing Ministry in a statement.

The law is a model and it is up to the state to adopt.