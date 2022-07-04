Modern youth must come to serve nation like Alluri Sitarama Raju: Modi

Alluri Sitarama Raju represents the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” that kept the country united, and inspired by heroes like him, the modern youth should come forward to serve the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Modi was speaking at the launch of the year-long celebration to commemorate Alluri’s 125th birth anniversary, which was marked by the unveiling of the 30-feet bronze statue of the freedom fighter at Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Noting that Alluri laid down his life for the country at a young age of 27, the Prime Minister emphasised his sacrifice as a source of energy, inspiration for the entire nation even today.

“Youth had led the freedom struggle then. And today's youth have the best opportunity of working for the country's development,” he said. “The new India today offers new opportunities, avenues, and thought processes and our youth is accepting the responsibility of realizing these possibilities.”

A popular historical icon for the Telugus, Alluri (1897-1924) led the famous Rampa rebellion against the British in the Visakhapatnam-Godavari tribal areas. Hailing from the Kshatriya community, he came to be known as “Manyam-veerudu” (conqueror of the jungles) as he lived in the forests of Eastern Ghats forests and engaged in guerrilla warfare against the British forces. He was killed in 1924.

Modi said that Alluri’s 125th birth anniversary coincided with the centenary of Rampa rebellion as well as the 75th year of Independence, which is being celebrated by the nation as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Alluri is a symbol of India’s culture, tribal identity, valour, ideals and values. From his birth to ultimate sacrifice, Alluri's life is an inspiration to all of us. He dedicated his life for the rights of tribal society, their happiness and the country's freedom.”

He also noted that the country's freedom struggle was not just a history of a few years, few areas, or of a few people. “Our freedom movement encompasses the tenacity and sacrifices of every nook and corner. The movement is a symbol of the strength of our diversity, culture and of our unity as a nation,” Modi said.

Modi also felicitated the descendants of Alluri and his lieutenants at the occasion. He said that foreign rulers perpetrated maximum atrocities on the tribal communities and tried to destroy their culture. But today, Modi said, tribal art and skills are getting a new identity through the Skill India Mission and 'Vocal for Local' is making tribal art skills a means of income.

Talking about setting up a museum to honour Alluri, Modi said, “First time since Independence, tribal museums are being set up to showcase the tribal pride and heritage in the country. Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is also being built in Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh. November 15, the birthday of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is observed as Rashtriya Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.”

The PM said that “decades old laws preventing tribal people from cutting forest produce like bamboo, were modified to allow the forest dwellers rights over forest produce.”

Modi also listed the government’s efforts to support the tribal communities. The number of forest products under Minimum Support Price procurement have increased from 12 to 90. More than 3,000 Van Gan Vikas Kendras, and around 50,000 Van Gana Self Help Groups are connecting tribal products and art with modern opportunities. Aspirational districts schemes will greatly benefit tribal districts, he said. He also said that under the new National Education Policy, over 750 Eklavya Model Schools were being established and education in native language was being encouraged.