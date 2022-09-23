Modi govt tacitly hits out at Canada for failing to stop 'anti-India' activities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi on Friday tacitly hit out at Canada for failing to bring to justice the perpetrators of the recent hate-crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in the North American nation.

New Delhi sent out a subtle message to Ottawa by issuing an advisory for the students and other citizens of India currently in Canada as well the ones planning to visit the North American country. It advised the students to exercise “due caution and remain vigilant” in view of the “sharp increase” in the incidents of hate-crimes and "anti-India" activities in Canada.

India’s move came after the recent vandalisation of the Swaminarayan Temple and the Vishnu Temple at Toronto in Canada. Slogans like “Khalistan Zindabad” and “Hindustan Murdabad” were spray-painted on the walls of the shrines. What also irked the Modi Government in New Delhi was Ottawa’s decision to allow the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to recently hold a referendum to garner support for secession of ‘Khalistan’ from Punjab in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed India’s concerns to the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi. The High Commission of India in Ottawa also took it up with the Government of Canada and asked for investigation into the crimes and appropriate actions against the culprits.

“The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the MEA pointed out in its advisory for India’s citizens in the North American nation, tacitly hitting out at the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in Ottawa.

New Delhi had also asked Ottawa to stop the SFJ from holding the referendum on Khalistan in Canada. The Trudeau government, however, declined to do so, pointing out that any organisation had the right to peacefully and democratically express its opinion in a democracy. The organisation, known for its stand on secession of Khalistan from India, went ahead and held the referendum at Brampton in Greater Toronto Area of Canada on September 18.

The SFJ also has plans to hold similar referendums in other cities across Canada, where Sikhs account for nearly 1.4 per cent of the population of the country.

New Delhi called the recent referendum on secession of Khalistan from India as a “farcical exercise”, held by the extremists and radical elements. The Government of Canada has reiterated that they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum.

“However, we find it deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country. You're all aware of the history of violence in this regard. And the Government of India will continue to press the Government of Canada on this matter,” Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson, told journalists in New Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi’s relations with Ottawa often came under stress due to activities of anti-India Khalistani Sikh radicals in Canada.

The relations between the two nations were also strained when Trudeau had in December 2020 expressed concerns over protests by thousands of farmers against the new agricultural laws in India, subtly nudging the Modi government in New Delhi to resolve the issue through dialogue.