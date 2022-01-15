Modi govt to study drug pricing policies of 10 nations to regulate domestic market: Report

The Centre plans to launch research on drug pricing policies enforced in at least ten nations including China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the US, to make drugs more accessible and affordable in India. The department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), which is part of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, has issued a tender to find a reputable company to perform the study on the government's behalf.

The study aims to learn about the drug price mechanism used in the international market and the best practices in terms of medicine availability and cost from various countries (or areas).

The National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) has invited tenders to employ reputable organisations or research institutions to undertake this study, News18 reported.

The proposal deadline is February 21 and shortlisted bidders will be contacted on March 1 for a presentation.

The government intends to research the practical execution of medication pricing regulations in various nations, as well as other policy elements that influence pharmaceutical availability and affordability in these countries.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, the EU, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Brazil, South Africa, and Thailand are among the ten countries/regions that should be covered, according to the proposal.

The research will mostly rely on secondary sources of data and other publicly available material. Interviews or focus group discussions (FGDs) with foreign missions, relevant trade and industry associations, drug exporters, and foreign manufacturers are also conducted to obtain their opinions or perspectives.

The final report after the business is chosen must be submitted in four months, according to the request for proposal (RFP) document labelled ‘Notice Inviting Tenders’.

