Modi govt's first 50 days exemplary: JP Nadda

Modi govt's first 50 days exemplary: JP Nadda

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2019, 16:33pm ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2019, 16:39pm ist
According to JP Nadda, Modi govt's first 50 days have been exemplary and many steps have been taken to improve lives of people. Photo credit: PTI

BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday presented a report card of Modi 2.0 government and said its first 50 days have been exemplary and it has taken several steps to improve the lives of people.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, he said it was a precedent to present a report card on completion of first 100 days but "now we have started it at the halfway mark".

Citing various decisions of the Narendra Modi-led government such as tap water to every household by 2024 and further expansion of rural roads network under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to improve rural road connectivity, Nadda said the many exemplary steps have been taken which has touched the lives of millions of people.

He also talked about the government's decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to kids of martyrs who were from paramilitary forces. 

JP Nadda
BJP
Narendra Modi
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Comments (+)
 