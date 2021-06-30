Modi meets ministers over formulating India's drone policy: Report

In a key meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 29 to formulate a drone policy for India.

While the meeting was called in the light of emerging security threats and futuristic challenges of India, the discussions of the meeting mainly centred on accelerating the process of formulating India’s drone policy, according to CNN-News18’s sources.

It also mentioned that India’s drone policy will be out very soon.

After a drone attack on Jammu’s Airbase on Sunday, the meeting was called by Modi to have ‘security and policy-related discussions’.

Before the meeting, Modi and Singh also met the top brass of the Air Force. Officials confirmed that the meeting was regarding drones and policies. “The agenda of the meeting was to expedite the process of formulating a drone policy for India," officials told News18.

The officials also claimed that these meetings were planned days before the drone attack on Jammu’s Airbase. The meeting coincidentally happened right after the drone attack.

"The government is coming out with a policy to collectively deal with the emerging challenges. It was decided to expedite the framing of the policy," one of the persons cited above said after the meeting.