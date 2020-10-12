Modi shattered economy, why are CMs mortgaging the future for him? Rahul on GST issue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP government over its inability to pay GST compensation to the States, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shattering the economy.

Rahul accused Modi of favouring a handful of corporates by handing out tax cuts to the tune of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, but not finding the money to pay state governments.

“Centre promises GST revenue for States; economy shattered by PM & Covid; PM gives 1.4 lakh Crs tax cuts to Corporates, buys 2 planes for himself for 8400 Crs; Centre has no money to pay States; FM tells States- Borrow,” the former Congress President took to Twitter to sum up the Modi government’s handling of the economy.

5. FM tells States- Borrow Why is your CM mortgaging your future for Modi? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2020

“Why is your CM mortgaging your future for Modi,” Rahul asked.

The Congress leader’s remarks come on a day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraraman is scheduled to chair the meeting of the GST Council to discuss the payment of compensation to the states.